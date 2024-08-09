Cats Protection: Rehoming kittens
This lovely trio are Pepper (calico/black/white), Felix and Billy (black and white) who are 16 weeks old.
They are kittens in all their glory; loving, playing, being with people and generally being absolutely lovely!
They are a bit shy on first meeting until they gain the confidence of knowing their new home and owners and then they come out of their shell with all the love and affection they can give.
They would be happier in an adult home environment, older children, where someone can be around for them in the day/part day with access to a garden when they have had their extended settling in period, as discussed, away from main/through roads.
They all get on very well so homed as a trio would be great! If not, Pepper and Felix are particularly bonded so would go together and Billy would love a forever home with another furry friend.
