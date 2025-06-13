Cats Protection: Rehoming Furby

Furby

This lovely lad is Furby, he is approximately 4 years of age and long haired.

He is now looking for his forever home, as the only pet, due to changes in his family circumstances.

He is a great little lad and loves to be in people company, quite happy to sit by you and enjoys watching the TV!

He loves a good game and very happy for you to join in, any toy any time!

He would be happier in a family home environment, older children, as he does enjoy a more relaxed atmosphere.

He is an indoor cat so no outside access.

He is neutered, chipped, and his flea/worm and vaccination treatments are up to date. Ref H2H