Cats Protection: Rehoming Dora

Dora is a beautiful black and white, approx. one year old.

This is our Dora, who came into our care with her six kittens, who have now found their forever homes.

She’s been an amazing mum, very loving and patient; she’s only a youngster herself and it’s now time for her to find her own family and forever home.

She’s a very sweet natured cat who always comes to greet you for some fuss and attention, she especially loves head scratches and lots of stroking.

Dora

She will be happier in a family environment, older children, where she can receive patient attention and can really come into her own character.

She would love a garden to explore once she has completed her settling in period, away from main/through roads.