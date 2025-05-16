Cookie

Cookie, torti, two-years-old and Marshmellow, white, three-years-old, are a lovely bonded pair with delightfully contrasting characters!

They are a pleasure to be with.

Cookie is an incredibly soft-hearted/affectionate girl who loves nothing more than lots of fuss. She will likely come to find you if she hasn't seen you for a while and give you a squeak to remind you that she would like a fuss or happy to just sit on the sofa next to you purring away every time you give her a stroke.

Marshmellow is a laid back little lady and, as cookie, loves to know where you are. She loves a brush and very content to lay there and let you continue as long as possible!

Marshmellow

They tend to explore new areas together and they both have a fascination for chasing ping pong balls, especially as they bounce up and down the stairs.

Given their differing characters, they are such a lovely pair to watch. They would be happier in a family home as the only pets; where there isn’t too much hussle where someone is happy to play with them when they are in the mood, and be there for them in the day/part day, as they will be for you.

They have always been indoor girls so happy with an indoor home but a possibility that they may like to go out later, to be discussed, but that would need to be in a quiet area, no roads around.