Cats Protection: Rehoming Cookie and Marshmellow
They are a pleasure to be with.
Cookie is an incredibly soft-hearted/affectionate girl who loves nothing more than lots of fuss. She will likely come to find you if she hasn't seen you for a while and give you a squeak to remind you that she would like a fuss or happy to just sit on the sofa next to you purring away every time you give her a stroke.
Marshmellow is a laid back little lady and, as cookie, loves to know where you are. She loves a brush and very content to lay there and let you continue as long as possible!
They tend to explore new areas together and they both have a fascination for chasing ping pong balls, especially as they bounce up and down the stairs.
Given their differing characters, they are such a lovely pair to watch. They would be happier in a family home as the only pets; where there isn’t too much hussle where someone is happy to play with them when they are in the mood, and be there for them in the day/part day, as they will be for you.
They have always been indoor girls so happy with an indoor home but a possibility that they may like to go out later, to be discussed, but that would need to be in a quiet area, no roads around.