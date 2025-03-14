Cats Protection: Rehoming Cookie and Marshmellow

By jackie CP
Published 14th Mar 2025, 16:44 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 16:52 BST
Cookie
Cookie and Marshmellow.

Cookie and Marshmallow are a lovely bonded pair of girls, with delightfully contrasting characters!

Cookie is 2yrs of age, Torti and Marshmellow is 3yrs of age, White.

Cookie is an incredibly soft-hearted and affectionate girl who loves nothing more than a full tum, a cosy spot to relax and lots of fuss. She will likely come to find you if she hasn't seen you for a while and give you a squeak to remind you that she would like a fuss.

Marshmellow

Marshmallow is fully aware of how very important she is; she has a lovely character, as cookie, and loves a brush and will roll over and offer you her tum.

They tend to explore new areas together.

They do enjoy a good game with each other and both have a fascination for chasing ping pong balls, especially as they bounce up and down the stairs.

Given their differing characters, they are such a lovely pair to watch.

They would suit a quieter home with older children and have the opportunity of going in a garden once they have had their settling in period, to be discussed.

