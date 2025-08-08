Cats Protection: Rehoming Cookie and Marshmallow

Cookie torti, 2yrs old, and Marshmallow white, 3yrs old, are a lovely bonded pair of girls, with delightfully contrasting characters; so you get the best of both world!

Cookie is an incredibly soft-hearted and affectionate girl who loves nothing more than a cosy spot to relax and lots of fuss.

Marshmallow is very affectionate as well and loves being with you and enjoys cosying up with you and chilaxing!

They tend to explore new areas together; and both have a fascination for chasing ping pong balls, especially as they bounce up and down the stairs.

They would suit a quieter home environment, as they are not fond of hussle and bussle, as the only pets.

It is their time to find their forever home with that special person/s.

They have always been indoor girls and are quite happy to watch the world go by having the security of their own home.

