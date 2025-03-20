Cats Protection: Rehoming Cookie
She is an all-rounder; happy to be in the company of people, enjoys being involved.
She enjoys chasing dangly toys and happy to play with any toy you choose!
She loves attention; strokes and belly rubs. She does enjoy her spot of sunbathing when she can find the rays coming in the window!
She is quite content to sit with you for fuss and a cuddle; loves the attention so would need to be the only pet in the home.
She is a very gentle little lady and would love to be in a family environment, sharing her space with children.
She would love someone to be around in the day/part day.
She would enjoy access to a garden after her settling in period away from main/through roads.