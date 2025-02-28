Cookie

This bundle of fun is Cookie who is approximately two-years-old, black and white, and as you can see, is a stunner.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She enjoys chasing dangly toys and is quite partial to cat nip toys!

She really enjoys strokes, loves belly rubs and a spot of sunbathing where she can find the rays!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cookie will sit with you for a fuss and a cuddle, she is a people-person. She is very gentle and would be happy in a family environment where someone could be around for her in the day/part day.

She will love access to a garden, away from main/through roads, once she has had her settling in period. She would be happier as the only pet.