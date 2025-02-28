Cats Protection: Rehoming Cookie
This bundle of fun is Cookie who is approximately two-years-old, black and white, and as you can see, is a stunner.
She enjoys chasing dangly toys and is quite partial to cat nip toys!
She really enjoys strokes, loves belly rubs and a spot of sunbathing where she can find the rays!
Cookie will sit with you for a fuss and a cuddle, she is a people-person. She is very gentle and would be happy in a family environment where someone could be around for her in the day/part day.
She will love access to a garden, away from main/through roads, once she has had her settling in period. She would be happier as the only pet.