Cats Protection: Rehoming brother and sister

By jackie CP
Contributor
Published 7th Dec 2024, 11:09 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 11:21 BST
Pepper and Billyplaceholder image
Pepper and Billy
Pepper and Billy

These two bundles of fun are Pepper and Billy, a bonded brother and sister, who are 8 months old.

Most Popular

They love playing with toys and each other and very happy for you to join in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are a bit shy on first meeting but once they get to know you they are your pals forever. Billy is starting to suss out a lap for cuddles and quite likes it and Pepper likes her own space when relaxing, but does enjoy a nice stroke on the head and back.

Pepper and Billyplaceholder image
Pepper and Billy

They would be happier in a calm home with adults/older children who would be happy to encourage their confidence. They would love to have access to a garden once they have completed their settling in period away from main/through roads.

Related topics:PepperBilly
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice