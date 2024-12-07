Pepper and Billy

Pepper and Billy

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These two bundles of fun are Pepper and Billy, a bonded brother and sister, who are 8 months old.

They love playing with toys and each other and very happy for you to join in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are a bit shy on first meeting but once they get to know you they are your pals forever. Billy is starting to suss out a lap for cuddles and quite likes it and Pepper likes her own space when relaxing, but does enjoy a nice stroke on the head and back.

Pepper and Billy

They would be happier in a calm home with adults/older children who would be happy to encourage their confidence. They would love to have access to a garden once they have completed their settling in period away from main/through roads.