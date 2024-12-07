Cats Protection: Rehoming brother and sister
Pepper and Billy
They love playing with toys and each other and very happy for you to join in.
They are a bit shy on first meeting but once they get to know you they are your pals forever. Billy is starting to suss out a lap for cuddles and quite likes it and Pepper likes her own space when relaxing, but does enjoy a nice stroke on the head and back.
They would be happier in a calm home with adults/older children who would be happy to encourage their confidence. They would love to have access to a garden once they have completed their settling in period away from main/through roads.