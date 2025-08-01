Cats Protection: Rehoming Alani
This lovely little lady is Alani who is approx. 1 yr old.
She is a very friendly, confident little lady who would be happy in a family environment where she can received all the fuss and attention you have to give.
She enjoys being stroked and loves to give head bumps and kisses. She loves playing and being in people company.
She could possibly live with another cat, to be discussed, but no dogs.
She would need direct access to a garden for the odd stroll and to be with you in the sunshine once she has had her settling in period away main/through roads.