Cats Protection: Rehoming Alani

Alani

Alani is approx 1 year old, a beautiful torti in looks and character.

She's a very friendly and confident little girl who will be happy in a family environment where she can receive all the fuss you're willing to give.

She enjoys being stroked and loves to give head bumps and occasionally will give you kisses.

She loves being in people company and happy to while away the day with you.

She loves playing and happy for you to join in! She can possibly live with another cat, to be discussed, but not dogs; but happy to be the only pet in the home.

She would love access to a garden once she has had her settling in period away from main/through roads.