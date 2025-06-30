Cats Protection: Rehoming Alani
This lovely little lady is Alani who is approximately 1 year old.
She's a very friendly/confident pretty little lady who would be happy in a family environment where she can receive all the fuss you're willing to give.
She enjoys being stroked and loves to give head bumps and occasionally will give you kisses.
She could possibly live with a cat friendly cat, to be discussed, but not a dog; though she is very happy to be the only pet and have you all to herself!
She would love a garden to explore after her settling in period away from main/through roads.