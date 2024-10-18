Cats Protection: Rehoming
Meet three lovely kittens who are now looking for their forever home due to changes in their circumstances.
They are approx. 20 weeks old; kittens in all their glory!
They are full of fun and love; love playing especially with their pingpong balls/feather rod toys! with each other or whoever is up for a good game.
Though not lapkitts as yet - too much to do and too much going on!! They are happy to have strokes/cuddles and relax with you. They are little purr machines.
They would love a garden to explore, away from main/through roads, once they have had their extended settling in period.