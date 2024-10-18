Cats Protection: Rehoming

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pip, Polly and Poppet

Meet three lovely kittens who are now looking for their forever home due to changes in their circumstances.

They are approx. 20 weeks old; kittens in all their glory!

They are full of fun and love; love playing especially with their pingpong balls/feather rod toys! with each other or whoever is up for a good game.

Though not lapkitts as yet - too much to do and too much going on!! They are happy to have strokes/cuddles and relax with you. They are little purr machines.

They would love a garden to explore, away from main/through roads, once they have had their extended settling in period.