Cats Protection: Rehoming

By jackie CP
Contributor
Published 18th Oct 2024, 02:28 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 15:06 BST
Pip, Polly and Poppet

Meet three lovely kittens who are now looking for their forever home due to changes in their circumstances.

They are approx. 20 weeks old; kittens in all their glory!

They are full of fun and love; love playing especially with their pingpong balls/feather rod toys! with each other or whoever is up for a good game.

Pip, Polly and Poppet

Though not lapkitts as yet - too much to do and too much going on!! They are happy to have strokes/cuddles and relax with you. They are little purr machines.

They would love a garden to explore, away from main/through roads, once they have had their extended settling in period.

