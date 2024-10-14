Cats Protection: Rehoming
These lovelies are Pepper, Felix and Billy who are 6 months old. They all love playing with their toys together and quite happy for you to join in.
They are gaining their confidence daily and happy to spend time with you and be around you. They are a bundle of fun now looking for their forever home/s.
They would be happy in an adult/family environment, older children, possibly another cat friendly cat, where someone could be around in the day/part day for them; they do love company.
They would love direct access to a garden once they have completed their extended settling in period away from main/through roads.
