Cats Protection: Rehoming

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pepper, Felix and Billy

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These lovelies are Pepper, Felix and Billy who are 6 months old. They all love playing with their toys together and quite happy for you to join in.

They are gaining their confidence daily and happy to spend time with you and be around you. They are a bundle of fun now looking for their forever home/s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They would be happy in an adult/family environment, older children, possibly another cat friendly cat, where someone could be around in the day/part day for them; they do love company.

They would love direct access to a garden once they have completed their extended settling in period away from main/through roads.