Cats Protection: Rehoming

Mario and Luigi.

Luigi and Mario are looking for their forever home, can you help?

Mario and Luigi are two 16 week old, well bonded brothers. They love playing and chasing each other. They are very active and love climbing and exploring with great curiosity. They get very excited during feeding times.

Both love strokes and cuddles and have loud purrs. Both are confident and used to being handled.

They will eventually need access to an enclosed garden away from main roads. They would suit a household with no or older children.