Cats Protection: Rehoming
They are kittens in all their glory; full of loving, playing, being with people and generally being absolutely lovely as you can see!
They are a bit shy on first meeting until they gain the confidence of knowing their new home and owners and then they come out of their shell with all the love/affection they can give.
They would be happier in an adult home environment, older children, with access to a garden when they have had their settling in period, as discussed, away from main/through roads.
They all get on very well so homed as a trio would be great but, if not, Pepper and Felix are particularly bonded so would go together and Billy would love a forever home with another furry friend.
