Cats Protection: Rehoming

Pepper, Felix and Billy

This lovely trio are Pepper, Felix and Billy and they are 16 weeks old.

They are kittens in all their glory; full of loving, playing, being with people and generally being absolutely lovely as you can see!

They are a bit shy on first meeting until they gain the confidence of knowing their new home and owners and then they come out of their shell with all the love/affection they can give.

They would be happier in an adult home environment, older children, with access to a garden when they have had their settling in period, as discussed, away from main/through roads.

They all get on very well so homed as a trio would be great but, if not, Pepper and Felix are particularly bonded so would go together and Billy would love a forever home with another furry friend.