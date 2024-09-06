Brothers Mario and Luigi.

Mario and Luigi, Yoshi and Daisy are all looking for their forever home, can you help?

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This lovely bundle are Mario and Luigi (black brothers) and Yoshi and Daisy (black brother and black/white sister) who are 16 weeks old.

They are kittens in all their glory; they are full of energy, love playing with anything and everything and are very curious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They love attention and fuss and will purr loudly on your lap or when being cuddled.

Brother and sister - Yoshi and Daisy.

They would be happier in a family environment, older children, with access to a garden when they have had their settling in period, away from main/through roads.

They will be homed in pairs as above.

If you think you have space in your heart and home for Mario and Luigi or Yoshi and Daisy then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, enquire via their listing.

The rehoming charity helps an average of 157,000 cats and kittens every year thanks to its network of over 210 volunteer run branches and 34 centres.