Cats Protection: Rehoming
They are kittens in all their glory; loving, full of play and very happy for you to join in; just being absolutely lovely as you can see!
They are a bit shy on first meeting until they gain the confidence of knowing their new home and owners and then they come out of their shell with all the love and affection they can give.
They would be happier in an adult home environment, older children, with access to a garden when they have had their settling in period, as discussed, away from main/through roads.
They all get on very well so homed as a trio would be great but, if not, Pepper and Billy are particularly bonded so would go together and Felix would love a forever home with another furry friend.
