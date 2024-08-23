Cats Protection: Rehoming
This lovely trio are Rosemary, Sage and Thyme who are approx. 5months old.
They are what it says on the tin – kittens!!; loving, playing, being with people and generally being absolutely lovely as you can see!
They are a bit shy on first meeting, as most are, until they gain the confidence of knowing their new home/owners and then they come out of their shell with all the love and affection they can give.
They would be happier in a family environment, older children, with access to a garden when they have had their extended settling in period, as discussed, away from main/through roads.
They all get on very well so homed as a trio would be the ideal but if not they would go as a pair/with another furry friend in the home. They are neutered, chipped and their flea and worm treatment and vaccinations are up to date.
