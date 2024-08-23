Cats Protection: Rehoming

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rosemary, Sage and Thyme

This lovely trio are Rosemary, Sage and Thyme who are approx. 5months old.

They are what it says on the tin – kittens!!; loving, playing, being with people and generally being absolutely lovely as you can see!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are a bit shy on first meeting, as most are, until they gain the confidence of knowing their new home/owners and then they come out of their shell with all the love and affection they can give.

They would be happier in a family environment, older children, with access to a garden when they have had their extended settling in period, as discussed, away from main/through roads.

They all get on very well so homed as a trio would be the ideal but if not they would go as a pair/with another furry friend in the home. They are neutered, chipped and their flea and worm treatment and vaccinations are up to date.