Cats Protection: Rehoming
This little lady is Lola. She is 15months old.
She is a lovely little lady full of love and play. She is a bit shy on first meeting but once she gets to know her new home/owners she will give you all the love and attention she has!
She loves to be stroked and sit near you. She would prefer to be the only pet in the home. She would be happier in a family environment, where someone could be around for her in the day.
She would love a garden to wander around in, away from main/through roads, once she has had her settling in period.
