Cats Protection: Rehoming

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sookie is looking for their forever home.

This lovely little lady is Sookie 9yrs old, young at heart. She is now looking for her forever home due to changes in her family circumstances.

She is a calm little lady who likes the quieter side of life, although she loves a good play with her toys with whoever is around. She is shy on first meeting so will need someone who is happy to give her the time to get used to her new home and settle in, no rushing for this little lady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She would be happier in an adult home environment, older children, where someone can be around for her in the day/part day. She would happier as an only pet. She loves to venture outside in the garden for a stroll and be with you, so will need access to a garden once she has completed her settling in period, away from main/through roads.