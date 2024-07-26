Cats Protection: Rehoming
This lovely little lady is Sookie 9yrs old, young at heart. She is now looking for her forever home due to changes in her family circumstances.
She is a calm little lady who likes the quieter side of life, although she loves a good play with her toys with whoever is around. She is shy on first meeting so will need someone who is happy to give her the time to get used to her new home and settle in, no rushing for this little lady.
She would be happier in an adult home environment, older children, where someone can be around for her in the day/part day. She would happier as an only pet. She loves to venture outside in the garden for a stroll and be with you, so will need access to a garden once she has completed her settling in period, away from main/through roads.
She is neutered and chipped and her flea/worm treatments and vaccinations are up to date. Ref H2H
