Cats Protection: Marshmellow and Cookie
Cookie is 2 years of age, and Torti, and Marshmellow is 3 years of age, and White.
Cookie is an incredibly soft-hearted and affectionate girl who loves nothing more than a full tum, a cosy spot to relax and lots of fuss. Marshmallow has a lovely character, as cookie, and loves a brush and will roll over and offer you her tum.
They like to explore new areas together, though Marshmallow tends to go. They do enjoy a good game with each other and both have a fascination for chasing ping pong balls, especially as they bounce up and down the stairs.
They would suit a quieter home with older children and have the opportunity of going in a garden once they have had their settling in period, to be discussed.