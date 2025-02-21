Cookie

Cookie and Marshmallow are a lovely bonded pair of girls, with delightfully contrasting characters!

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cookie is 2 years of age, and Torti, and Marshmellow is 3 years of age, and White.

Cookie is an incredibly soft-hearted and affectionate girl who loves nothing more than a full tum, a cosy spot to relax and lots of fuss. Marshmallow has a lovely character, as cookie, and loves a brush and will roll over and offer you her tum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They like to explore new areas together, though Marshmallow tends to go. They do enjoy a good game with each other and both have a fascination for chasing ping pong balls, especially as they bounce up and down the stairs.

They would suit a quieter home with older children and have the opportunity of going in a garden once they have had their settling in period, to be discussed.