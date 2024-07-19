Cats Protection: July Rehoming Column

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Del is looking for their forever home.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Del has so much character and a real blend of loving a fuss, making you feel loved, but equally he is happy settled on the bed or chair or taking himself off, so isn’t what we call a needy cat.

Whilst Del is not shy, there will be a settling in period getting used to his new owners, home etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He would need an owner/s to put the effort in to bond with him, make him feel safe and loved and in return he will shower you with nose kisses, purrs and love.

Del

He is now ready and waiting to be in his own place he can call home.

Del has until now been an indoor cat but he can’t wait to smell grass, nature and have a run about in a garden and be a cat! Away from main/through roads.

Del would suit a single person/couple/family (older children) environment, as the only pet. Del is 7 years old.

If you would like to chat to us about Del, we would love to hear from you, as he truly deserves a place he can call home now.