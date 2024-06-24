Cats Protection Column: Rehoming

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trevor looking for his forever home.

Long term missing Trevor, 10yrs old, is now looking for his new forever home.

Life on the streets and his experience has made him a bit wary of people/being touched; although now he does let his fosterer do this which he is starting to like.

He'll need a patient and understanding owner/s who will continue to work with him, at he's own pace, to show him how good things can be being in a home again.

Trevor

He'd love to have some feline company as they do bring him comfort/enjoyment.

He'll need to have access to a garden, away from main/busy roads, after his extended settling in period, in an adult only home.