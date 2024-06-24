Cats Protection Column: Rehoming
Long term missing Trevor, 10yrs old, is now looking for his new forever home.
Life on the streets and his experience has made him a bit wary of people/being touched; although now he does let his fosterer do this which he is starting to like.
He'll need a patient and understanding owner/s who will continue to work with him, at he's own pace, to show him how good things can be being in a home again.
He'd love to have some feline company as they do bring him comfort/enjoyment.
He'll need to have access to a garden, away from main/busy roads, after his extended settling in period, in an adult only home.
Have you got it in your heart to help Trevor enjoy the smaller things in life again?
