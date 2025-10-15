Cat crisis: Urgent Adoptober plea as record 1,700 cats in RSPCA national care

The RSPCA is urging people to consider adopting a rescue cat, amid an all-time high in numbers of moggies in the charity’s care - including at RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre in Hertfordshire.

New data unveiled during the RSPCA’s Adoptober rehoming drive reveals that the number of cats being cared for at the charity’s fourteen national centres alone, as they wait for forever homes, has more than doubled from some 800 in 2020 to around 1,700 this summer*. And thousands more cats are being cared for by independently-run RSPCA branches across England and Wales.

RSPCA records also showed cats are now waiting more than a week longer to find a new home - 40 days on average, a rise from 32.5 days in September last year (23% increase).

Although RSPCA centres and branches across England and Wales rehome more cats than any other animal - more than 17,000 last year or about two every single hour - there are still record numbers of cats in the charity’s care.

The rise in numbers is partly due to several recent large-scale cruelty and neglect cases which have led to high numbers of cats - being taken into the RSPCA’s care.

Cats like Annie- who has been at RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre for 600 days. She came into the centre with six other cats who had been rescued from a home where they had been kept in poor conditions and all had health problems. The team at the centre spent time nursing her back to help and getting her ready for rehoming. All the cats who came in with her have since been rehomed - but for some unknown reason Annie is still waiting.

RSPCA cat welfare specialist, Alice Potter said: “We have an astonishing number of cats in our care who are looking for a new home. Many -have come from recent large-scale cruelty and neglect cases.

“We’re experiencing an unprecedented rehoming crisis, with centres so full they are unable to accept any more cats - so most of the incoming animals are having to be placed in private catteries until spaces become free in our own rehoming centres.

“Despite the best efforts of those who care for them, life in a cattery can be stressful for cats so by finding them loving homes as quickly as possible we can also free up space for other cats who need our help.

“This month’s Adoptober rehoming campaign is encouraging more people to consider adopting one of the lonely cats featured on our Findapet website who are looking for a forever home.”

Another feline looking for his happy ending is Candy. She was rescued by the RSPCA and since then she has really blossomed and come out of her shell. The team believe she would be best in a calm household. She loves spending time with her carers at the centre and is a very sweet and affectionate girl.

Alice added: “There are around 1,700 cats currently in the care of our national centres. We're hoping that animal lovers can help by adopting them.”

“Sometimes, people choose not to adopt particular types or colours of cats due to assumptions or ‘myths’ that are not evidence based.

“For example, we find that it can take black cats three times longer (29 days) to find homes than tabby cats (nine days), meaning not only are there more in RSPCA care but they are also staying for longer.

“There’s a cat for everyone: cute kittens, marvellous moggies, fireside felines and outdoor adventurers, we’ve got every kind of cat waiting for another chance at happiness.

“We always encourage prospective pet owners to look beyond appearance, breed and colour and instead look for a personality that matches you and your lifestyle. However, we also have purebred and pedigree cats coming into our care - so even those who have a particular breed or type in mind may find their perfect partner, without fueling problematic commercial breeding.

“We’d urge anyone ready and able to adopt a rescue animal to fill in a ‘perfect match’ form with your local RSPCA centre or branch and they’ll let you know when an animal who matches you comes into their care.”

Other cats at RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre looking for homes include:

Gorgeous Snowy is on the lookout for a loving forever home where she can finally relax and enjoy the good life she truly deserves. Rescued from poor conditions, this beautiful girl started out quite nervous but with patience, gentle care, and plenty of fuss from the team at Southridge, Snowy has blossomed into an affectionate sweetheart and a firm favourite with staff and volunteers alike!

Snowy may still be a little shy at first in a new home, so she needs a calm, mature household where she can settle at her own pace. The team are not sure if Snowy has experienced the great outdoors before, so a secure garden where she can slowly explore would be ideal.

Ten-year-old Speedy is a super affectionate, sweet and loving cat. She loves a play session and chasing strings, she gets really excited at dinner time.

Speedy is looking for a calm, pet-free home. She has only ever known one owner and had a calm, quiet life so the team think she would settle best in a similar home.

Lily and Marmite are a mother and son duo - and sweet Marmite was only a baby when he came into care of the RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre and now he is all grown up with lots of love to give - but sadly he has never experienced a home of his own.

Lily is a stunning mother cat who's done an amazing job raising her kittens and now she's ready to enjoy the good life with her cheeky kitten Marmite by her side.

These two are a purrfect pair and must be rehomed together.

Lily started off a little shy, but with gentle love and patience, she blossomed into a sweet and affectionate girl who loves a fuss once she feels safe.

They're on the lookout for a calm, dog- and cat-free home. If you're looking for double the love, Lily and Marmite are ready to fill your home with cuddles and cuteness!

Lolly and Candyfloss are a mother and daughter duo still desperately waiting for their forever home. Heartbreakingly - sweet Candyfloss has never experienced having her own family. This adorable mum-and-daughter duo are as sweet as their names suggest and are looking for a loving home together.

Lolly came from a crowded home where life was tough, but despite her shaky start, she's shown her true colours-gentle, affectionate, and she is full of love.

Little Candyfloss is just as lovely and is growing into a playful and curious young cat. She'll need plenty of toys, fun activities, and kind encouragement to build her confidence.

These two are very close and love each other dearly, though as Candyfloss grows up, they may appreciate having their own beds, bowls, and quiet spots. They would ideally need a home without other animals so they can settle in peacefully.

If you want to rehome home any of the cats from RSPCA Southridge please fill in their online application form.

Getting a pet brings a lot of joy, but before committing, it’s important to understand the costs. The RSPCA pet cost calculator can help you prepare. It’s also important to consider pet insurance to protect against unexpected costs.

More information about cats and other animals available for adoption can be found on the RSPCA’s ‘Findapet’ webpage.