Care leaver wins Hertfordshire crown
The prestigious event took place on the 21st of July at the Hertfordshire Golf and Country Club, where Marcie emerged victorious among a group of talented and inspiring contestants.
Marcie's journey to the crown is a testament to her resilience and determination. Having faced significant challenges in her early life, she has become a powerful advocate for individuals who have experienced adverse childhoods. Marcie's win is not just a personal achievement but a beacon of hope and inspiration for many.
“I am over the moon," Marcie said, talking about her win and how it will help further her platform, "Even the darkest of beginnings deserve the brightest of futures." This statement encapsulates Marcie's mission to uplift and empower those who, like her, have faced hardship and adversity.
Marcie will now go on to represent Hertfordshire in the Miss Great Britain Finals, scheduled to be held in Leicester on the 18th of October 2024. Her participation in the national pageant highlights her commitment to making a difference and advocating for positive change on a larger platform.
The Miss Hertfordshire title is not just a crown for Marcie but a platform to amplify her voice and advocacy work. Her dedication to supporting and inspiring others who have faced similar challenges is a core part of her journey. Through her new role, Marcie aims to continue raising awareness about the issues faced by care leavers and promoting the idea that every individual, regardless of their past, deserves a chance to shine.
