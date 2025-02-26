Craig works with physio Danny twice a week

Over the last 16-months Dinkar Patel, aged 87, has gone from being unable to move from the neck down to regaining some mobility and independence thanks to a tailored programme of physiotherapy at his Hemel care home.

Dinkar has a spinal injury from a fall and now uses a wheelchair. When he moved into Water Mill House Care Home in October 2023, from Stoke Mandeville Hospital, he could only move his head.

Dinkar said: “Since my fall I’ve had to rely on others to be able to move around, but I’ve now gained enough strength and movement in my hand to enable me to use an electric wheelchair that I can operate myself.

“It’s incredibly motivating to have gained so much independence. I look forward to every physio session.”

Physical activity and exercise can have a positive impact on the symptoms of Parkinson’s

The 65-bed care home on Rose Lane provides expert care to adults with a range of support needs including rehab following a stroke or amputation, paralysis, Muscular Dystrophy, Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s, as well as residential, nursing, specialist dementia and end of life care.

Physiotherapist Danny McKenzie created a personalised programme for Dinkar that includes seated exercises, neurological exercises, and use of an upper body exercise bike.

“When I first met Dinkar his movements were limited and often painful,” explained Danny.

“I work with him during the seated exercise classes to mobilise his muscles and joints, all within his limitations and without causing him pain. We use equipment such as resistance bands, small beanbags and targets, balls and hoops.

Dinkar and Craig work on their upper body strength

“As Dinkar is a wheelchair user, he uses an upper body exercise bike in the home’s gym to improve his cardio health.

“Dinkar is very focused on his rehabilitation and works hard, often pushing past his limitations. His progress is fantastic, he has gained core strength and has improved movement in his upper and lower body.”

The 87-year-old added: “Gaining movement in my hand has made such a difference to my quality of life, being able to use my call bell and operate an electric wheelchair has given me so much more independence.”

Fellow resident Craig Coverman, aged 59, is living with Parkinson’s and moved into Water Mill House at the same time as Dinkar.

Dinkar had no movement from the neck down but has improved his upper body movement

Craig walks with a frame and works with Danny twice a week to build and maintain strength. He said: “Working with Danny has been a great help mentally, providing me with motivation and clarity.

“I always look forward to my sessions, as they leave me feeling accomplished and confident.”

Parkinson's is a progressive neurological condition. Physical activity and exercise can have a positive impact on the symptoms of Parkinson’s.

Danny said: “The more physically active you are, the easier it is to live well with Parkinson’s. Craig’s condition can lead to deteriorating bone health and muscle loss, so his physio programme includes weight bearing and neurological exercises.

“Seated exercises are concentrated on the seven basic human movements of push, pull, squat, lunge, gate, rotate, and hinge. I worked with Craig to devise a programme for him using the gym equipment at Water Mill House.

“Craig attends neurological sessions that are aimed at improving and maintaining his body coordination, to which he excels!

“These exercises concentrate on fine motor movements in limbs which may have little to no movement, or move sporadically or uncontrollably, as in the those with Parkinson’s. Here we look at coordination, asking the brain to control limbs, and it is not about concentration rather relaxation.”

Home manager Victoria Forsythe added: “Gaining independence when living with Parkinson’s, or after a spinal cord injury, is crucial for maintaining quality of life, self-esteem, and overall wellbeing.

“The work that Danny does with Dinkar and Craig allow them to participate more actively in their daily lives, make personal decisions, and manage their own care.”

Water Mill House Care Home were finalists in the Dignity in Care category at the East of England Great British Care Awards 2023.