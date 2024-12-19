Cardo supports the local community with festive donations to the National Animal Welfare Trust and Grove Hill Community Centre

Cardo’s Hemel office, in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council’s Repairs Team, embraced the season of giving with two festive initiatives to support the local community.

Showing its commitment to making a positive local impact, Cardo held a successful donation drive for the National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT) Hertfordshire branch and contributed to the Grove Hill Community Centre Christmas lights switch-on.

Alongside Dacorum Borough Council’s Repairs Team, Cardo staff enthusiastically contributed essential items such as toys, dog food, cat food, and rabbit food to aid the shelter’s vital work caring for animals in need. The collected donations were personally delivered to the charity, where they will help feed and care for animals as they await their forever homes.

Cardo also contributed to the festive celebrations at Grove Hill Community Centre’s annual Christmas lights switch-on event on 8th December 2024. The Centre, a vital hub for the local community, brought residents together for a joyful holiday celebration.

Donating essential items to the National Animal Welfare Trust in Hertfordshire

Cardo donated 50 Christmas hats, which were creatively upcycled by Nikki from the Community Centre and shared with attendees to add to the festive spirit. Additionally, a Cardo team member generously donated books for the Centre’s charity book sale and book swap, raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Society and supporting the Centre’s community initiatives.

Sean Kennedy, Account Manager of Cardo Dacorum, said:

“The holidays are a time for kindness and connection, and we’re incredibly proud to support both the National Animal Welfare Trust and Grove Hill Community Centre. Working alongside Dacorum Borough Council’s Repairs Team on these initiatives truly highlights the power of collaboration and the positive impact we can have when we come together as a community.

“Whether it’s helping animals find comfort as they await their forever homes or spreading festive cheer at community events, it’s fantastic to see our teams come together to make a real difference. We’re grateful for the opportunity to support local causes and strengthen our ties with the people who make our community so special.”