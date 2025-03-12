Cardo supports local community with council’s clean-up and repairs events

Cardo has partnered with Dacorum Borough Council (DBC) on two community events, helping local residents to clean up communal areas and address issues such as fly-tipping.

At Livingstone Walk, DBC organised a large resident engagement event with the goal of creating cleaner and safer streets, following reports of anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping in the area.

Cardo’s Repairs Team was actively involved in the event by meeting with residents to discuss ongoing repair requests and schedule new repair jobs. Additionally, two Cardo operatives were on-site throughout the day and carried out minor repairs in nearby homes.

To support the community’s clean-up efforts, Cardo arranged for a skip to be placed at the event giving residents a convenient way to dispose of any large, unwanted items that may be taking up space in their homes or communal areas.

Over at School End Crescent, DBC arranged a resident engagement event where the local community worked together to remove waste and tackle fly-tipping in the area.

Cardo provided another large skip, sourced from Reconomy, which was available for residents to use over four days and gave them a chance to dispose of unwanted waste.

The multi-agency events brought together various teams from DBC, as well as Cardo’s Repairs Team and several Dacorum police officers, who all worked together to create a safer, more welcoming environment for residents.

Zoe Flaherty, Community Safety Lead Officer at Dacorum Borough Council, said:

“These community events have been a fantastic opportunity to engage with residents and tackle some of the issues that matter most to them. They’re a great example of how strong partnerships and working together can help us tackle local issues.

“We thank Cardo for their continued support. Their team’s hands-on approach and enthusiasm made it easier for our residents to get involved, and we look forward to building on this success.”

Sean Kennedy, Account Manager at Cardo, said:

“At Cardo, we believe in playing an active role in the communities we serve. These events aren’t just about repairs and waste removal – it’s making sure residents feel safe and happy in their homes while also taking pride in their neighbourhoods.

“We’re grateful for the ongoing opportunities to work with Dacorum Borough Council on projects like these, which make a meaningful difference to the lives of residents.”