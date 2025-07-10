Cardo supports council with community clean-up

Cardo has recently supported Dacorum Borough Council (DBC) with a community clean-up, helping to tackle litter across Hemel’s Old Town and the surrounding areas.

Organised by the council, nine Cardo employees rolled up their sleeves and joined in with the community litter pick.

Cardo and DBC were also joined by a number of community champions, including Brian, local business owner of TopDec, Joe, the Hemel Old Town Market Manager, and a representative from Old Town Hall.

Together, the group collected a significant amount of litter, making a visible impact on the cleanliness and appearance of the high street.

After the clean-up, volunteers were treated to well-earned refreshments provided by Cardo.

“Despite the rain, it was fantastic to see everyone getting involved and making such a visible difference,” said Danii Bulpit, Place Officer - Economic Development at Dacorum Borough Council.

“It’s amazing what can be achieved when everyone gives just a little of their time. A special thank you to Cardo for sponsoring and funding this opportunity - your support made it all possible.”

James Cook, Managing Director at Cardo (South & Central), said: “We believe in investing in local areas - not just through the work we do, but by being present, getting stuck in, and playing our part. Volunteering alongside Dacorum Borough Council and local businesses reflects our commitment to supporting our partners and giving back to the communities we serve.

“It was great to see people come together with a shared purpose and take part in the litter pick - a small but meaningful way we can help improve the environment. We look forward to supporting Dacorum Borough Council with more events like this in the future.”

The success of the event has sparked interest from local traders, with potential plans to continue the collaborative clean-up efforts in the area.