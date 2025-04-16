Cardo strengthens community ties with local events in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cardo has reinforced its commitment to inclusivity and community engagement by supporting three local events in Hemel Hempstead throughout March.

As part of National Careers Week, Cardo attended The Collett School’s career fair on 4th March to inspire and engage students in conversations about future careers in Property Services.

The Collett School, a Special Educational Needs school for children with learning disabilities, organised the event to help older students connect with local businesses and social enterprises. This provided an accessible and meaningful platform for students to explore their career options.

“With so many adults with learning disabilities facing unemployment, this event plays a vital role in our strategy to encourage and empower our pupils to see themselves in meaningful work, paving the way for a successful and fulfilling adulthood,” said Stephen Hoult-Allen, Executive Headteacher at The Blue Tangerine Federation.

Cardo also participated in a careers event held by Adeyfield Academy, supporting students with mock interviews and CV support

Cardo also participated in the Big Interview careers event at Adeyfield Academy, offering Year 10 students an opportunity to experience real-world interview scenarios.

Industry professionals, including representatives from Cardo, carried out one-on-one sessions with students to review CVs, ask interview-style questions, and provide constructive feedback.

This experience helped students build their confidence, improve their communication skills, and gain insight into interview expectations.

To further support their career development, every student interviewed by Cardo received an information sheet outlining the importance of a strong cover letter and a sample to help guide them with future applications.

Cardo attended The Collett School's careers fair

Imogen Walbank, Vice Principal at Adeyfield Academy, said: “There was a real buzz generated across our Year 10 students, and the students really enjoyed the day.

“Cardo’s time, effort, and insights were invaluable to our students, providing them with a meaningful experience that will help shape their confidence and future aspirations.”

Additionally, Cardo joined Sunnyside Rural Trust at a special event celebrating the organisation’s work – bringing together members of the Sunnyside community, volunteers, and supporters.

The Trust provides training and work experience to adults with learning disabilities, equipping them with skills in activities such as beekeeping, growing plants and produce, landscaping and garden maintenance.

At The Collett School, Cardo engaged students in conversations about future careers in property services

As a nod to The Wizard of Oz, the event had a ‘There’s No Place Like Sunnyside’ theme and included inspiring talks from Keely Siddiqui Charlick, CEO of Sunnyside Rural Trust, and various members and volunteers of the Sunnyside team.

Attendees also enjoyed a tour of the Sunnyside facilities, learning more about how the organisation supports people with learning difficulties through its training initiatives.

James Cook, Managing Director for Cardo (South & Central), said: “Strong communities are built through collaboration and support, and by working with organisations that champion diverse talents and abilities, we’re helping to create a more supportive and accessible future for everyone.

“We believe in giving back to the communities we serve, and we’re grateful for the opportunities to make a real difference. These events highlight the incredible work happening locally, and we’re proud to be part of it.”