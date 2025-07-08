Cardo continues vital monthly support at South Hill Centre’s Employability and Wellness Hub

Cardo has continued to actively support South Hill Centre with employability and wellbeing monthly sessions, showing its ongoing commitment to the local Hemel community.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open every Tuesday and Friday, the Hub offers a safe and welcoming space for Hemel residents facing hardship. By partnering with various local charities and businesses, professionals are on hand at the Hub to support and empower residents in finding solutions to personal and financial challenges.

Over the past month, Cardo’s social value team has supported a resident living with illiteracy. After providing initial assistance in April, the team helped the resident to progress his pension application and liaised directly with his pension provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to Cardo’s support, the pension was successfully fast-tracked, helping to address the resident’s critical rent arrears with a confirmed start to his payments.

Cardo has continued to actively support South Hill Centre, helping local residents facing hardship and strengthening community ties

The Cardo team also supported another Hemel resident struggling with significant debt following the recent passing of her partner. Left with unexpected loan repayments and managing multiple health conditions, she was referred to the Liberty Tea Rooms for specialist debt support and assisted with completing an application for Council Tax support.

Additionally, a local woman was supported through domestic abuse trauma and severe anxiety issues. The team worked at a pace comfortable for the resident, guiding her through a Universal Credit application and helping her complete tasks on her to-do list, providing both emotional and practical support.

“The social value team at Cardo bring such warmth, professionalism, and compassion to every session. The support they provide is deeply personal and tailored to each resident’s situation”, said Jeremy Keeley, Operations Manager for the South Hill Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cardo’s ongoing support truly makes a real difference to our community. The consistency and high level of care they bring are something our residents value, and it’s a partnership we’re incredibly thankful for.”

James Cook, Managing Director at Cardo (South), said:

"Supporting people at a local level is at the heart of what we do at Cardo. We’re proud to work alongside South Hill Centre, whose work in the community is nothing short of vital.

“It’s a privilege to be able to contribute and support residents in such impactful ways, whether it’s helping individuals through complex financial issues or supporting them through personal problems with compassion and care. That’s the kind of work we’re proud to stand behind.”