Cardo brings community spirit to residents at Emma Rothschild Court

Residents joined forces with Cardo's team to transform the communal garden

Cardo has reinforced its commitment to the Hemel Hempstead community by supporting residents at Emma Rothschild Court through two special events.

The events were organised as a thank you to the residents at Dacorum Borough Council’s supported housing scheme while planned improvement works were carried out.

After residents expressed an interest in transforming the patio area of their communal garden, which had been filled with ageing shrubs and weeds, Cardo’s team immediately got to work.

To bring the vision to life, Cardo sourced the plants from nearby Sunnyside Rural Trust, a local social enterprise supporting people with learning differences.

Planters were handmade by a Cardo operative using reclaimed pallet wood

One of Cardo’s operatives also handcrafted seven bespoke planters from reclaimed pallet wood. These were treated, lined, and filled with fresh soil and colourful bedding plants by the residents.

Cardo provided lunch for everyone involved to celebrate the hard work and thank those who took part and worked alongside the operatives to create a welcoming outdoor space.

Outdoor lights, a water feature, and wooden sleepers have since been added to the renewed space by the residents themselves.

In a separate event, Cardo hosted a special afternoon lunch at the scheme, serving fish and chips in the communal lounge, followed by cake and a lively quiz.

Plants were sourced from nearby Sunnyside Rural Trust

The afternoon was well received by residents, who appreciated the thoughtful gesture and the opportunity to connect with neighbours.

One resident at Emma Rothschild Court, Jacqline, summarised the afternoon as: “Good food, good company. Well done to all the staff!”

Jim, another resident, added: “I got to meet other residents I would not normally meet. It made for interesting conversation.”

James Cook, Managing Director at Cardo (South & Central), said: “We were pleased to bring residents together to celebrate the recent improvement works at Emma Rothschild Court, and the events were our way of saying thank you and recognising the community spirit that makes this scheme so special.

“It’s important to us all at Cardo that we make a difference in our communities, by delivering quality maintenance services and repairs and contributing with initiatives that positively impact community wellbeing.”