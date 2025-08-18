Campaign group and MPs win campaign for more frequent 500 bus

Victoria Collins MP at a bus stop in Berkhamsted High Street

Working with local campaign groups, Victoria Collins, MP for Harpenden and Berkhamsted, David Taylor, MP for Hemel Hempstead, and Laura Kyrke-Smith, MP for Aylesbury achieve a significant campaign victory by securing enhanced bus services for residents across Tring, Berkhamsted, Hemel Hempstead, Aylesbury and surrounding villages, with the 500 Bus service set to increase to every 30 minutes from September 2025 with some additional X500 journeys to support reliability.

The enhanced service comes after months of dedicated advocacy following the cancellation of the popular X5 bus route in May 2025, which had served many residents in the area and was particularly well-used during peak times.

With the backing of local campaigners, Victoria wrote to Hertfordshire County Council to request an update on their proposed actions to address the service gap and worked with neighbouring MPs who were also impacted. She also contacted Red Eagle bus company to request they expand their 500 service during ongoing discussions with the county council.

Working cross-party, Victoria Collins MP, David Taylor, MP, and Laura Kyrke-Smith, MP held an MP-Constituent forum where residents were able to raise their transport concerns and other local issues directly and continued to press for solutions.

This week, Victoria received confirmation from Red Eagle that the 500 Bus service will increase to every 30 minutes starting in September, representing a significant improvement in public transport accessibility for the region.

Victoria Collins said: "Good bus services are crucial for our local communities. I'm delighted that our campaigning has delivered real results for our residents. When the X5 service was cancelled, I couldn't simply accept that our communities would be left with inadequate transport between our communities.

“This outcome is, first and foremost, thanks to the efforts of local residents, who raised concerns and pushed for change. It shows what can be achieved when we work together to find practical, community-focused solutions.”

“Although there’s much more to be done to improve transport, this enhanced 500 bus service will make a genuine difference to people's daily lives, whether they're commuting to work, accessing essential services, or simply staying connected with their communities.

Upon hearing this news, David Taylor said: “This is excellent news for Hemel Hempstead residents. Reliable public transport is a lifeline for our community, and the decision to increase the 500 service to a 30-minute frequency is a welcome step.

“This will make a real difference for passengers, helping to reduce crowding, improve accessibility, and better connect residents to essential services and opportunities.

“I look forward to seeing the positive impact of this change and will continue to champion improved transport links across our town.”

Upon hearing this news, Laura Kyrke-Smith said: “I’m pleased by Red Eagle's decision to increase the frequency of the 500/X500 bus service to every 30 minutes from September. This is good news for residents across Aylesbury and the villages, especially those who rely on this route for essential travel and daily independence.

“It also makes the 500/X500 a more convenient and reliable replacement for the former X5 service, which was sadly scrapped by Arriva earlier this year.

“I want to congratulate all those who have campaigned tirelessly for improvements to local bus services, including Jessica Mitchell, whose efforts have made a real difference. When I met with Red Eagle back in May, I raised the issue of service frequency directly with them, so it’s brilliant to see they’ve listened to the concerns of local people and taken action.

“This is a step forward in making public transport more accessible, reliable, and fit for purpose in our area. Thank you to Red Eagle for making these changes to the timetable."