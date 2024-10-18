Calls for fair treatment of Hertfordshire farmers tackling bluetongue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The NFU is urging for fairness in the supply chain for Hertfordshire farmers, as reports of price deductions in the processing sector result in farmers being penalised for factors that are out of their control.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NFU is aware that price deductions for animals coming from the BTV RZ (bluetongue virus Restricted Zone) are being implemented within the processing sector and passed back down to the farmer.

This is disappointing and unacceptable. The NFU regards this as a case of farmers having unfair costs passed back to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farmers within the RZ are working with the Animal and Plant Health Agency and Defra to help slow down the spread of the bluetongue virus. However, being within the zone has challenging implications for businesses, particularly surrounding movement restrictions.

The NFU is calling for fair treatment of farmers tackling bluetongue.

It is therefore unfairly penalising farming businesses to receive financial penalties through processors’ price deductions, despite the animals being perfectly fit for the food chain and despite the farmers having no choice but to be in the RZ.

NFU Regional Policy Manager for the East of England Charles Hesketh said: “We are very disappointed to hear that farmers in Hertfordshire and across the East who are suffering the effects of the bluetongue virus and adhering to the disease control strategy to control the spread of the virus, and protect other areas of the UK, are at a competitive disadvantage as a result of following the rules.

“We urge those within the processing sector to consider treating all of their customers fairly and with consideration for the business impact livestock farmers in the East are facing as a result of bluetongue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NFU Livestock Board chair David Barton said: “We are incredibly disappointed to hear that some farmers in the Restricted Zone are being unfairly penalised by having deductions taken from some processors in the supply chain.

NFU Regional Policy Manager for the East of England Charles Hesketh.

“Fairness in the supply chain is essential to a thriving industry and I would urge other processors not to follow suit.

“We will continue to raise our concerns with Defra, that the requirements being imposed on processor is adding costs, but we must see farmers within the RZ are treated fairly.”

The NFU has raised this disappointment directly with Defra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the NFU does not condone this behaviour from the processing sector, we understand it is likely due to the challenges placed on processors by the BTV Defra-imposed Food Standards Agency restrictions.

For example, processors must meet strict requirements on lairage and lorry disinfection when taking animals from the RZ.

The NFU has therefore been asking Defra to ensure the FSA rules are applied consistently, and to review whether the current requirements placed on processors are proportionate to the risk of BTV, especially as we head into the colder months.

The NFU insists that BTV related costs are absorbed by the entire food chain, rather than being unfairly passed back down to the farmer.

It must be reiterated that BTV does not prevent animals or milk entering the food chain.