Calling all community heroes, be the change: join the JPS Community Scrutiny Panel

Are you passionate about justice and community service? Do you believe in the power of diversity and the strength of unity? If you’re nodding yes, then we’ve got an exciting opportunity just for you!The Joint Protective Services (JPS) Scrutiny Panel is on the lookout for fresh faces and sharp minds to help oversee police use of force across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire.

The JPS Community Scrutiny Panel which covers Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire’s specialist police division known as Joint Protective Services (JPS) who are the areas armed policing unit, road policing unit and dog unit is chaired by Montell Neufville, a nationally known policing advisor and well respected panel chair.

Montell said “The JPS scrutiny panel has a wide age range with our youngest member being 16 and our oldest being in their late sixties. They are representative of the different ethnicities and genders. In addition my panel members come from all sorts of job roles, these include teachers, youth workers, a plumber, some charity workers, a lawyer, a number of students, we have health workers, an accountant, an office administrator and a businessman. In addition as we cover three counties I have brought on members from the three separate individual county panels.

Having such a wide diverse panel is best practice and the opinions of the panel members are brought together by using a traffic light tool green for good, amber for training or advisory and red not so good. Most of the interactions are green. Some are amber which is feedback required. This is because the police units we oversee are very experienced officers. In addition most of their work is supporting other police colleagues, they are usually called as back up. We review videos but also comment on data to help the police unit known as BCH make decisions and demonstrate accountability and we are always looking for more people to ensure we are inclusive of the whole region.

Join the JPS panel

Montell went on to say why local people should take part;

The JPS community scrutiny panel reviews police data and also body worn videos of police incidents then feeds back to police leaders using a system developed here and now in use all over the country known by the acronym PLANTER devised by Montell and which has been recognized and promoted by the College of Policing to forces across the country.

PLANTER is a scrutiny panel assessment matrix designed for independent community scrutiny panels. Its purpose is to evaluate whether the use of force by police officers was proportionate, necessary, and reasonable. Let’s break down the components of PLANTER:

P – Proportionality: Was the amount of force used proportionate to the risk faced by the officer? This ensures that officers do not escalate force unnecessarily. L – Length of Time: Was the duration of force use acceptable? For instance, did the officer continue to use force even after the threat was removed? A – Actions Warranting Force: Did the actions of the subject warrant the use of force? N – Necessity: Was it necessary to use force to protect the officer or the public in that situation? T – Type of Force: Was the type of force used the minimum appropriate level to achieve compliance? E – Ethical Considerations: Was it ethical to use force in the given situation? R – Reasonableness: Overall assessment of whether the officer’s use of force was reasonable.

Planter ensures encounters are proportionate, looks at the length of time force is used, the actions of the member of the public, the necessity to use force, the type of force used, ethical issues and if it was reasonable to use force.

Calling for more members, Montell added “We’re more than just a panel; we champion fairness and impartiality in policing.”

Representative: From teachers to plumbers, lawyers to health workers, students to scientists our panel’s membership is as broad as it is deep, brining lived experience and a wide range of views to the table.

Why You Should Care:

Diversity & Representation: Our panel mirrors the vibrant tapestry of our community, embracing all ethnicities, faiths, and professions.

Youth Empowerment : With members as young as 16, we’re a platform for the voice of the future.

Innovation in Action: Using the pioneering PLANTER system, we ensure police encounters are fair, ethical, and necessary.

What’s in It for You? Montell went on to say why local people should get involved

“Having fair and effective policing is every-bodies business. You can make a positive impact. Your voice can shape the way policing is conducted in your area.”

Learn & Grow: Gain insights into the inner workings of law enforcement and policing

Connect & Network: Work alongside a diverse group of committed individuals from various walks of life.

Don’t just stand by—stand up, stand out, and stand together for a community where everyone is heard, and justice prevails.