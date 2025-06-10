Bunny Besties Need You: Can you give a home to a rescue rabbit pair?

The rescue currently has twelve pairs of rabbits looking for new loving homes together. There are young ones, elder ones, small ones and big ones!

Lea Facey, Rescue Manager, says:

While we can usually find our single rabbits new homes through our bonding scheme, finding homes for our already established pairs can take longer. The advantages of adopting an already bonded rescue pair is that we can match their personalities to your home and lifestyle and we will already have had them neutered, up to date on vaccinations and vet checked. We offer a lifetime of advice and support for all our adopted rabbits.

The rescue is looking for wonderful new homes for these pairs. They abide by the Rabbit Welfare Association’s advice that a hutch is absolutely not enough. They are looking for homes, either indoors or outdoors, of at least 2 metres by 3 metres available at all times. Outdoor homes must be spacious and offer good weather proofing and predator proofing, such as a shed and aviary. Indoor homes must offer a rabbit-proofed area with lots of places to hide and litter trays such as a spare room, an indoor cage is not suitable for house rabbits.

Cashew and Chia

This cute five year old pair arrived in October 2024 as their previous owners were emigrating. Chia is a black and white Dwarf Lop, while Cashew is a white Mini Lop with pretty blue eyes. They are an adventurous pair who would be suitable for most homes.

Pashmina and Chiffon

This pretty pair of girls are new arrivals, having been signed over in May 2025 as their previous owners had to move house. They are seniors at nine years old and would dearly love to have a retirement home. Sadly older rabbits are very hard to find homes for and the rescue are concerned they may never find their new home.

Cookiedough and Noa

Cookiedough and Noa are a striking pair of Dwarf Lop rabbits. Cookiedough is a four year old grey and white boy who was found as a stray and came into the rescue’s care in June 2022. He is a rabbit with very strong opinions and we struggled to find a good bond for him, which is where Noa stepped in in April 2024. The pair have been inseparable ever since. Cookiedough does struggle with handling but is a very bright boy and could do well with clicker training. The rescue is looking for an adult only rabbit-savvy home for this pair.

Orbit and Ripley

This gorgeous pair of sisters arrived in our care in May 2022 with their mum and littermates after being rescued from a hoarding situation. Ripley is grey and Orbit is white with pink eyes and grey ears and nose. This pair adore each other and would suit a quiet indoor home or a spacious outdoor home with lots of things to do.

Oaken and Eisa

Oaken and Eisa are a beautiful pair of medium sized crossbreed rabbits. Oaken an orange harlequin and is three years old and Eisa is agouti and is four years old. They joined us in January 2025 as due to a change in their owner’s circumstances. They have lived both indoors and outdoors and would suit most homes.

Silver and Gem

Silver and Gem are a gorgeous pair of four year old New Zealand White rabbits. They arrived as part of a large group rescued when a rabbit meat farm shut down. All the rabbits were in poor condition, but these two are looking fabulous now. Sadly they’ve been with us nearly three years and would dearly love a home to call their own!