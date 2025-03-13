Brownies’ community cake sale has global impact

A group of Brownies from Hertfordshire have raised hundreds of pounds for charity by baking cakes and selling them in their local community.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children from 4th Berkhamsted Brownies fundraised for four charities, while working towards their charities badge, including the international disaster relief charity ShelterBox. ShelterBox specialises in emergency shelter for people who have had to flee their homes because of conflict or disaster.

Amber, 9, said: “Me and my group were thinking of lots of charities, but we wanted to do something for people in other countries so that we can help people outside of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think our stall was very popular as we had loads of cakes! Our best seller was a red velvet cupcake with butter cream, and Funfetti cakes which are mini vanilla cakes with lots of sprinkles inside.

Brownies from Hertfordshire have been raising funds for charity, including ShelterBox

Lots of people complimented the cakes and came back to buy more. We all really enjoyed it.”

The group made a poster for their stall and shared information about ShelterBox with members of the public buying their cakes explaining who they were raising money for.

Following the bake sale, the Brownies invited ShelterBox to their Berkhamsted base so they could find out more about how their fundraising may support people around the world. The talk was given by Claire Leeson, ShelterBox’s West and Central Africa Programme Manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire has recently returned from a deployment to Burkina Faso where the charity is supporting people displaced by conflict and extreme weather. It is the world’s most neglected displacement crisis according to the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) because of the lack of humanitarian funding, media attention and diplomatic initiatives compared to the number of people in need.

ShelterBox and HELP are supporting displaced people in Burkina Faso with emergency shelter.

ShelterBox has been working in Burkina Faso since 2020 and has supported more than 25,000 people with emergency shelter and items like kitchen sets, water carriers, and thermal blankets.

Claire Leeson says: “I was really impressed with the discussions we had when I did the session with the girls, they are a thoughtful and caring group.

“I took with me a solar lamp and a bag that our emergency shelter kits are provided in. These bags are made of tarpaulin-like material, and it helped the girls understand what the walls of an emergency shelter would feel like, and how different they are to the walls of their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I showed the girls a map of West and Central Africa, and where Burkina Faso is, as well as some pictures of some of the Sahelian tent shelters we were able to visit during our recent deployment.

Brownies from Hertfordshire have been raising funds for charity, including ShelterBox

“We did an activity together to talk about the things we would take with us if we found ourselves displaced, and it brought about some interesting and thoughtful comments about what would be essential compared to what we would like to take.”

As well as tents and other types of shelter, ShelterBox provides essential items like water filters, mosquito nets, and solar lights, training, and cash assistance so people can repair or rebuild their homes.

Brownie leader, Hayley Holden says: “At Girlguiding, part of our core ethos is helping and respecting those around us, wherever you come from and whatever your situation may be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fundraising for ShelterBox was eye-opening for many of the girls in our unit and it has inspired them to raise money for more charities and help their understanding of the wider world.

“The girls were very proud of their achievements, and they should be, they showed great determination and have our full support.”

ShelterBox turns 25 this year and relies heavily on public donations to fund its responses to disasters across the world. It has supported more than three million people in around 100 countries since it was founded in 2000.

As well as Burkina Faso, the charity is currently supporting people displaced by conflict in the Middle East as well as by crises in Cameroon, Sudan, Mozambique, and Somalia.

For more information about ShelterBox visit shelterbox.org.