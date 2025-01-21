Bridgewater School to create new inclusive space thanks to help from Tesco

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tesco makes £1,000 donation so school can repurpose an unused building

Pupils and teachers at Bridgewater School are celebrating after receiving £1,000 towards creating a modern new learning space.

The money came from Tesco Northchurch Express in Berkhamsted and will be used to transform the unused caretaker’s bungalow into a dedicated building to help address the academic, physical, social, and emotional needs of the children.

The space, which will be called the Haven, is set to open by Easter and will include one large classroom-sized space, two smaller meeting rooms for one-on-one sessions, accessible toilets, and two small kitchenettes for after-school activities. It will also increase the school’s before- and after-school care provisions, enabling more parents and carers to return to work.

Yassas Jayasinghe, Tesco Northchurch Express Store Manager, presents the cheque to pupils at Bridgewater School and their Headteacher Andrea Bettridge

Currently, the school can’t meet the demand for this care on site, due to space and capacity constraints.

Andrea Bettridge, Headteacher at Bridgewater School, comments: “This facility will allow us to better support some of our most vulnerable children. We aim to create a rich and joyful learning environment, in which every member of our school feels safe, happy, valued and inspired to reach their full potential.

“Like many schools, we don’t have the space to provide our children with the interventions and support that we feel they deserve. Support is often delivered in hallways or converted storerooms. We are aiming to create an area which will offer opportunities for all of our children, providing them with a suitable environment in which to thrive.”

Yassas Jayasinghe, Store Manager at Tesco Northchurch Express, said: “We are delighted to support Bridgewater Primary in such a necessary project and can’t wait to see the building in its final transformation.

“The Haven is such an important space and will provide families with much-needed relief, and students the support they require. All children deserve to have access to an equal education, no matter their differences.”