Breakspear Park makes final call for nominations in £1,000 Sustainability Fund grant initiative

The clock is ticking for Hertfordshire residents to nominate local projects for Breakspear Park’s £1,000 Sustainability Fund grant. This latest grant, the fourth of its kind this year, recognises local individuals, charities or organisations that are actively bringing about positive change to the Hertfordshire environment. But you need to act quickly as the deadline for submissions is midnight on Sunday, 2nd November 2025.

Now in its final round, this quarterly initiative reflects Breakspear Park’s commitment to environmental responsibility and its support for grassroots projects that make a real difference in local communities and for the planet. Previous winners include:

The Green House – a community eco-hub dedicated to promoting sustainability, protecting biodiversity, and reducing the carbon footprint in the St Albans district.

Each quarter, £1,000 is awarded to a not-for-profit environmental project that brings positive change to Hertfordshire.

Nominations are open to local individuals, charities, and organisations whose initiatives are both environmentally impactful and community focused. Whether it’s a community garden, a recycling scheme, a biodiversity project, or an educational initiative that teaches sustainability in schools, all nominations will be considered.

To submit a nomination, members of the public should email [email protected] with:

A short overview of the project or initiative

Details of how the £1,000 grant would be used

Contact information for both the nominee and the nominator

Following the nomination deadline, Breakspear Park’s management team will shortlist three finalists whose stories will be shared on the business park’s Facebook page, where the public can cast their vote. The winning project will be announced in December 2025.

Dina Mistry, Marketing Manager at Breakspear Park, said:

“The response to our Community Sustainability Fund so far has been nothing short of inspiring – from community-led green space restorations to innovative waste reduction initiatives. But we know there are still countless changemakers quietly making a difference. This fund is our way of celebrating their efforts and helping them grow. Whether you’re a local charity, a school group, or a few dedicated volunteers, if you're working to make Hertfordshire greener, we want to support your journey.”