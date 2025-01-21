Breakspear Park launches Community Sustainability Fund to support local Green Projects in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Breakspear Park, Hemel Hempstead’s leading business campus, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Community Sustainability Fund for 2025.

This exciting initiative underscores Breakspear Park’s commitment to environmental responsibility and its ambition to foster a greener future for Hertfordshire.

Every quarter, the fund will give £1,000 to local individuals, charities, and organisations. This money can be used for a wide range of green projects, from creating community gardens for locals to grow their food, planting trees in local parks and purchasing electric vehicles for commercial use to opening recycling workshops, buying litter-picking equipment for schools, or installing water conservation tools, bug hotels and green pathways. If it helps the environment and the people of Hertfordshire, it can be funded.

The fund is open to nominations from the public and local organisations, who are invited to suggest projects they believe deserve to win. Nominations must be submitted via email to [email protected] by midnight 2.2.25, including details about the specific project or initiative, how the £1,000 will be used and benefit the people of Hertfordshire, and contact details for both the nominee and the nominator.

Breakspear Park’s management team will then select three finalists, which will be featured on the business park’s Facebook page for a public vote. The winning project will receive the first £1,000 grant in March 2025.

“At Breakspear Park, we believe businesses have a responsibility to lead by example,” said Dina Mistry, Marketing Manager at Breakspear Park. “We’re passionate about sustainability and proud to support initiatives that align with our own green ethos and ESG commitments. We believe that our Community Sustainability Fund is an investment in the future of our county. By empowering local projects, we’re building a more sustainable Hertfordshire for generations to come.”