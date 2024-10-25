Boxing legend visits prison to highlight importance of men’s mental health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boxing legend Frank Bruno visited HMP The Mount this month to share his inspiring journey as part of the prison’s Black History Month events.

Bruno, known for his stellar boxing career and becoming WBC Heavyweight Champion, also gave a moving talk about his own mental health and his journey through highs and lows both in and out of the ring. The event was a highlight for prison staff who welcomed the impact visits like this can have on prisoner mental health.

Alongside other hard working prison staff, those who work at HMP The Mount are playing a crucial role in supporting the prison system through challenging times, with prisons until recently close to full. Staff will play a key role in rebuilding the prison system so that it is more effective at cutting reoffending rates among those leaving prison.

Prison Officer Pamela Sandiford said: "It’s such a rewarding part of my job to be able to help facilitate events like this which can have even a small impact on the mental health of prisoners and ultimately help them to reflect on their own situations and move forward positively.

Frank and Prison Officer Pam Sandiford

"It’s not just about celebrating Frank's accomplishments as a sporting icon but also about highlighting the importance of men’s mental health as part of Black History Month."

With prisoners and staff in attendance, Bruno openly discussed his battle with mental illness - a journey that has shaped him as much as his time in the boxing ring. In his talk, Bruno emphasised that success can often come with its own set of challenges. He shared personal stories about dealing with depression after his retirement from boxing and how seeking professional help was one of the hardest but most crucial decisions he ever made. His candid discussion about the stigma surrounding mental health resonated with those in attendance, many of whom have faced their own struggles.

John Gough, 29, another prison officer at HMP The Mount shared why the visit was such a special moment for the prison community: “Having Frank Bruno here meant a lot to both the prisoners and staff. Seeing the men respond so positively to his message was incredibly rewarding - it’s moments like these that remind us why we do this job. Frank’s story of perseverance and his openness about mental health struggles really resonated with everyone. It was uplifting to see the impact it had.”

For the men at HMP The Mount, Bruno’s story was one of hope and resilience. His presence brought not only a celebration of Black heritage but also a reminder that struggles, no matter how difficult, can be overcome with courage and support, and his visit served as a reminder of the power of vulnerability and self-awareness.