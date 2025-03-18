Borrow, Don't Buy: The new environmentally friendly way to access household items

Residents in Dacorum now have a smart and sustainable way to access everyday household items without the need to purchase them.

The new Library of Things located at Shopmobility, Level A Car Park (first entrance), Marlowes Centre, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1DX offers an affordable and eco-friendly solution for borrowing items that are only occasionally required, reducing waste and promoting a sharing economy.

For a small annual membership and hire fee, members can borrow a variety of useful items, such as power tools, gardening equipment and cleaning machines. This innovative service delivered by local charity Community Action Dacorum aims to save residents money, reduce clutter in homes, and contribute to a greener planet with all proceeds going back into the charity.

" Community Action Dacorum is proud to be working in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council by offering this innovative scheme aimed at helping local residents in the current difficult economic climate, while helping to reduce waste and look after our planet” said Colin Gage, "Why buy items that you might only use once or twice a year when you can borrow them easily, affordably, and sustainably?"

Adrian England, Leader of Dacorum Borough Council said, “sharing is caring and just makes sense – this is something new for residents, providing access to tools which can make many a job possible - a great new facility here for Dacorum households, provided by Community Action Dacorum!”

The Library of Things is designed to make borrowing simple and accessible for everyone. Members can browse the online catalogue, reserve items in advance, and collect them at our conveniently town centre location.

Key Benefits of the Library of Things:

The Library of Things is ideal for DIY enthusiasts, gardeners, and families looking to borrow items that they don’t need to own permanently.

The Library of Things is open for collections and returns every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 am to 4 pm, and pre-booking is essential for all 7-day hires.

To learn more or to become a member, visit Library of Things - Community Action Dacorum or contact Alex Care 01442 617638 or [email protected]

Join the movement to borrow more and buy less – helping your wallet and the planet!