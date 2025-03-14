Bigger and better Greggs opens at The Marlowes Shopping Centre

Greggs at The Marlowes

The Marlowes Shopping Centre have welcomed a bigger and better Greggs to their centre, with new menu items and more seating space.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located outside on the High Street, Greggs is a favourite for many shoppers looking for an affordable place to refuel on their shopping trip. The new store has extended into an additional unit, which has allowed for a larger seating space including arm chair style coffee tables and booths for extra comfort.

Alongside the additional seating, the store has expanded its menu choices and is now offering tasty hot wraps for a delicious and filling lunch, as well as the ever popular pizza boxes, now available all day with a variety of toppings. The store’s drinks range has also expanded to included iced options, including iced lattes with syrups and refreshing fruity options, which are set to be popular as we head towards warmer weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Marlowes Shopping Centre boasts a wide variety of shops and eateries for a great shopping experience in the town, with independent stores alongside High Street favourites such as B&M, Marks and Spencer, Tesco, Sports Direct and New Look to name a few.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We are thrilled to welcome back Greggs after their renovation project, and are thrilled to see their new extension. The new seating area means that our shopping can enjoy a restful experience, and their delicious menu is back and better than ever, with new menu items alongside old favourites to try. Make sure you stop by on your next visit to us!”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.