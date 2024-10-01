Berkhamsted's first community shop now open
Designed with the community in mind, the shop is built on the core value of affordability and aims to provide high-quality, pre-loved items at prices everyone can afford.
Open Door Community Shop is more than just a retail space—it's a cafe and hub where the community comes together to support one another. With a wide range of pre-loved clothing, shoes, accessories, and household items, the shop offers something for everyone while reinforcing the importance of sustainability and reusability.
"We're thrilled to open this shop as a resource for the community," said Amanda Cooper, General Manager at Open Door. "Our focus is on making essential items affordable and accessible to all, while also promoting the idea of giving pre-loved goods a second life."
The new Community Shop is situated above the well-loved Open Door Café, offering visitors a chance to browse the shop and enjoy a relaxing coffee break in one visit. The proceeds from every sale go directly towards supporting Open Door’s various community initiatives, including the food pantry, community workshops, and kids' activities.