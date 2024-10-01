Berkhamsted's first community shop now open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Open Door is proud to announce the opening of its brand-new Community Shop, now located above the Open Door Café on Berkhamsted High Street.

Designed with the community in mind, the shop is built on the core value of affordability and aims to provide high-quality, pre-loved items at prices everyone can afford.

Open Door Community Shop is more than just a retail space—it's a cafe and hub where the community comes together to support one another. With a wide range of pre-loved clothing, shoes, accessories, and household items, the shop offers something for everyone while reinforcing the importance of sustainability and reusability.

"We're thrilled to open this shop as a resource for the community," said Amanda Cooper, General Manager at Open Door. "Our focus is on making essential items affordable and accessible to all, while also promoting the idea of giving pre-loved goods a second life."

