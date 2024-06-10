Berkhamsted Sports grounds launches Sporting Excellence Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To mark the Centenary of Berkhamsted Sports Grounds Charitable Association, which was founded in 1924, the charity has launched Berkhamsted Sporting Excellence Awards available to all clubs in the Berkhamsted area who run competitive teams and whose sport is recognised by Sport England. T

The launch took place on 6 June at Berkhamsted Golf Club attended by the Lady Mayoress Susan Jordon and many local sports clubs.

In addition, we are launching a Loans Programme for all sport and active leisure clubs who are not members of BSGCA. The charitable purpose of BSGCA is to enhance the well-being of the residents of Berkhamsted and surrounding villages through the provision of facilities for their participation in sports and active leisure. Our current members are the principal clubs in the town –

Berkhamsted Football Club

Berkhamsted Cricket Club

Berkhamsted Raiders Community Football Club

Berkhamsted Lawn Tennis and Squash Racquets Club

Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club

Berkhamsted Rugby Club

Berkhamsted Golf Club

The charity owns the freehold land on which Berkhamsted Football Club and Berkhamsted Cricket Club play and part of the site for Berkhamsted Tennis and Squash Club. Members can apply for a range of loans and grants.

The Sporting Excellence Awards will be given in June 2025 and will be judged by the achievement of the individual in their sport plus a demonstration of their commitment to sporting values. The club award will be judged especially focused on its contribution to social and community values. Sponsorships have already been secured for most of the award categories :

Rising Star of the Year - Berkhamsted Football Club

Club of the Year - Thakeham Homes

Youth Sports Person of the Year [Boys/Girls] – Glencar Group

Volunteer of the Year – Berkhamsted Rotary Club

Adult Sports Person of the Year [Men/Women] - Harrowell and Atkins

Volunteer Coach of the Year – BSGCA

Berkhamsted Sports will be making a contribution to the Charity