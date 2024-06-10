Berkhamsted Sports grounds launches Sporting Excellence Awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
The launch took place on 6 June at Berkhamsted Golf Club attended by the Lady Mayoress Susan Jordon and many local sports clubs.
In addition, we are launching a Loans Programme for all sport and active leisure clubs who are not members of BSGCA. The charitable purpose of BSGCA is to enhance the well-being of the residents of Berkhamsted and surrounding villages through the provision of facilities for their participation in sports and active leisure. Our current members are the principal clubs in the town –
Berkhamsted Football Club
Berkhamsted Cricket Club
Berkhamsted Raiders Community Football Club
Berkhamsted Lawn Tennis and Squash Racquets Club
Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club
Berkhamsted Rugby Club
Berkhamsted Golf Club
The charity owns the freehold land on which Berkhamsted Football Club and Berkhamsted Cricket Club play and part of the site for Berkhamsted Tennis and Squash Club. Members can apply for a range of loans and grants.
The Sporting Excellence Awards will be given in June 2025 and will be judged by the achievement of the individual in their sport plus a demonstration of their commitment to sporting values. The club award will be judged especially focused on its contribution to social and community values. Sponsorships have already been secured for most of the award categories :
Rising Star of the Year - Berkhamsted Football Club
Club of the Year - Thakeham Homes
Youth Sports Person of the Year [Boys/Girls] – Glencar Group
Volunteer of the Year – Berkhamsted Rotary Club
Adult Sports Person of the Year [Men/Women] - Harrowell and Atkins
Volunteer Coach of the Year – BSGCA
Berkhamsted Sports will be making a contribution to the Charity
Individual winners will receive a £250 Voucher for Berkhamsted Sports plus a trophy. The Rising Star will receive £1000 towards elite coaching plus a trophy and the Club of the Year will receive £1000 plus a trophy.