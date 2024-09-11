Berkhamsted Recycling Centre to get a revamp

Hertfordshire County Council will shortly be carrying out improvements to Berkhamsted Recycling Centre, which will result in a significant increase to its capacity.

Once complete, the number of recycling containers on site will increase from 19 to 28, while parking spaces will go up from just the nine that are currently available to 22. This will all be achieved within the current location of the Centre, with a new layout leading to more efficient usage of the site.

The works will require the Centre to be closed from Wednesday, September 25 for approximately eight weeks. Full site closure provided the most effective way to deliver the changes required.

During its closure the nearest Recycling Centres to use are:

Hemel Hempstead, Eastman Way, Hemel Hempstead, HP2 7DU

Rickmansworth, Riverside Drive, Rickmansworth, WD3 1FS

Waterdale (Garston), St Albans Road, near Garston, WD25 0PR

Full details on opening days and times plus further information on each one can be viewed at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Eric Buckmaster, Executive Member for The Environment at Hertfordshire County Council said: “We’re excited to be creating a new and improved experience for residents using Berkhamsted Recycling Centre, one that will offer them a quicker and more efficient way to recycle.

“The changes at Berkhamsted form part of a £50m investment in waste related projects across the county, supporting our ambition to send zero waste to landfill by 2030.

These include a new Shredding Facility at Waterdale, together with improvements to its existing Waste Transfer Station, another new Transfer Station in Ware, while similar Centre improvements are also planned for Bishop’s Stortford.”