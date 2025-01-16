Berkhamsted author releases gripping murder mystery which explores how healing the power of nature can be

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Berkhamsted author Ivor Eisenstadt releases a gripping murder mystery crammed full of red herrings and unexpected twists.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The novel is set on the idyllic Suffolk Heritage Coast, where the conflict between the natural world and the encroachment of man creates tension and suspicion. It explores the ruthlessness of nature but also its power to help heal anxiety and many of our mental health issues.

A retired GP seeks solace from tragedy by spending time in his holiday lodge on the Suffolk Heritage Coast. He finds refuge in nature. He also finds suspicion, obsession and murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Max Middleton suffers self-doubt, guilt and anxiety having misdiagnosed a child who dies and neglected his late wife Kathy’s early signs of cancer. He retires to a lodge on the idyllic Suffolk coast where he begins to recover. Then he discovers the body of his holiday-park neighbour Gertrude half-way down the site cliff. The police treat her death as accidental, but from her injuries Max suspects she’s been pushed. He begins to investigate. He begins to obsess.

Author Ivor Eisenstadt

Max spends his time getting to know his neighbours, uncovering their secrets, finding their motives. His obsession and anxiety are compounded as events unfold, but he finds comfort in nature, distraction in the rich birdlife and support from his fully fledged children Greg and Emma. Then everything changes. They are on the hunt for a serial killer, and time is running out.

Ivor Eisenstadt is a retired healthcare publisher. Having suffered from anxiety he is keen to share the healing power of nature through this gripping murder mystery novel set on the Suffolk Heritage Coast. It is a place he has loved since being introduced to it by his wife who grew up there, and where they own a holiday lodge, enjoy walking, bird watching and spending time with their family.

Ivor explains: “I was a successful healthcare publisher who out of nowhere developed severe anxiety and found that spending time in nature had immense healing power when little else seemed to help. I was keen to share this experience with others and inspired to write 'All That Lives Must Die' as a vehicle for this while spending time enjoying walks, observing my neighbours and trying to make sense of things from my lodge on the idyllic Suffolk coast.”