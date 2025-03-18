Beat the energy price rises this spring with Dacorum Citizens Advice

Val Jones at Citizens Advice Dacorum

Time is running out for Dacorum residents to take advantage of a free scheme that helps beat the coming energy price hikes.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Electricity and gas rates are set to rise from April, seeing householders paying around 6% more for their supplies. Dacorum Citizens Advice is a local charity offering free, impartial and confidential advice on cutting fuel bills.

“The media tends to focus on the bad news about cuts to winter fuel payment for pensioners but no one mentions the different grants, loans, discount schemes and vouchers to help people of all ages,” says Dacorum Citizens Advice Advisor Val Jones, ”That’s why we're offering this scheme. We can help residents discover whatever help they may be eligible for. Shaving off just £10 monthly can make a difference to a household trying to make ends meet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dacorum energy advice programme closes on 31st of March. Whether you are on working age benefits, a pension or disability benefits and struggling with fuel bills or meter payments, you can make an appointment. Citizens Advice will conduct a benefits check to see if you are entitled to further support. Call the Citizens Advice Line on 0800 144 88 48 or email for an appointment via dacorumcab.org,uk