Two local champions have recently attended a competition in Budapest and returned with a number of medals

Two talented swimmers from Dacorum Artistic Swimming Club in Hemel Hempstead recently returned back from the FINA Delfin Cup 2024 (Federation International de Natation, now known as World Aquatics) sporting a number of medals between them.

The event took place from 18-20 May in Budapest, Hungary. An international synchronised swimming competition, which attracted 24 sports clubs, of which 260 competitors represented 4 countries.

From the United Kingdom, Freyja Rushe, a 15 year old achieved 2 bronze and one silver medal in the FINA Youth category, whilst Elija Baibokienea obtained both gold and bronze medals in the 10-year old category.

Both swimmers train with Dacorum Artistic Swimming Club, which was set up in 2008 and currently has more than 55 members.

The steady growth of the club is attributed to many of the swimmers who continue to contribute to the club long after leaving professional swimming, returning as volunteers or coaches.

The club trains at the Everyone Active Leisure Centre most days of the week.

