Artistic swimming success for two Dacorum swimming club members

By Suzanne RusheContributor
Published 4th Jun 2024, 14:01 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 14:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two local champions have recently attended a competition in Budapest and returned with a number of medals

Two talented swimmers from Dacorum Artistic Swimming Club in Hemel Hempstead recently returned back from the FINA Delfin Cup 2024 (Federation International de Natation, now known as World Aquatics) sporting a number of medals between them.

The event took place from 18-20 May in Budapest, Hungary. An international synchronised swimming competition, which attracted 24 sports clubs, of which 260 competitors represented 4 countries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From the United Kingdom, Freyja Rushe, a 15 year old achieved 2 bronze and one silver medal in the FINA Youth category, whilst Elija Baibokienea obtained both gold and bronze medals in the 10-year old category.

Two swimmers have recently returned from a competition in Budapest with a number of medals.Two swimmers have recently returned from a competition in Budapest with a number of medals.
Two swimmers have recently returned from a competition in Budapest with a number of medals.

Both swimmers train with Dacorum Artistic Swimming Club, which was set up in 2008 and currently has more than 55 members.

The steady growth of the club is attributed to many of the swimmers who continue to contribute to the club long after leaving professional swimming, returning as volunteers or coaches.

The club trains at the Everyone Active Leisure Centre most days of the week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are continually looking to attract confident swimmers and successful gymnasts to join in this exciting sport. If you are interested in finding out more about the DASC then please have a look at their Facebook or Instagram pages for their contact details.

Related topics:DacorumHemel HempsteadUnited KingdomHungary